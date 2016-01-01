Overview

Dr. Moses Muzquiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They completed their residency with Bella Vista Hospital



Dr. Muzquiz works at Azalea Health in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.