Dr. Moses Olorunnisola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moses Olorunnisola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatrics, Forked River44 Manchester Ave Ste 44H, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 616-7640
Medical Group Pediatrics Jackson21 S Hope Chapel Rd Ste 131, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 363-1424
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
We moved a few towns away and still bring our 3 kids to Dr. Moses. He is absolutely amazing with the kids, will sit and talk to you about any of your concerns, he doesn't rush you out. He is very thorough and takes the health of your children very seriously. Wonderful bedside manner, very down-to-earth.
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Olorunnisola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olorunnisola accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olorunnisola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Olorunnisola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olorunnisola.
