Dr. Moses Shieh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moses Shieh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Shieh works at
Locations
Surgical Healing Arts Center6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 1300, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 344-9786
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Shieh with a very large hiatal hernia after a couple of hospital visits and serious infections. From the first contact, every member of his staff was so kind, professional and efficient: They really work so well as a team to help patients. Dr. Shieh explained a laparoscopic surgical procedure using the DiVinci robotic device to repair the hernia with biologic mesh from a pig. Amazing huh! The major surgery went flawlessly with only 1 night in hospital and no complications. The diet before and after the surgery resulted in a weight loss that I didn't even know I needed. I'm doing great and feel better than I have in years. Thank goodness for Dr. Shieh and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Moses Shieh, DO
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457367955
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock|English Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center|Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Mt Clemens General Hospital
- Mt Clemens General Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shieh has seen patients for Obesity and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shieh speaks Chinese.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.