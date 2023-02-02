Overview of Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD

Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ephrat works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.