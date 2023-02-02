Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ephrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD
Overview of Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD
Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ephrat's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable and knowledgeable
About Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State (LSU) Medical Center - Shreveport|Lsumc
- Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center NEW HYDE PARK LAKE SUCCESS
- Albert Einstein|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
