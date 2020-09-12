Dr. Moshe Faynsod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faynsod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Faynsod, MD
Dr. Moshe Faynsod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
USC Cardiovascular Thoracic Institute, Providence Little Company of Mary5215 TORRANCE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (408) 230-6654
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Moshe Faynsod I highly recommended him,, so cool and amazing Doc,, he operated my 92 yr. old Aunt .. my Aunt loved him so much,, everything went well .. my aunt still kicking and thankful and grateful to this man of medicine ..his expertise and dedication was so great! Thank you so much from all of us Dr. Faynsod!!!
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Faynsod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faynsod accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faynsod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faynsod has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faynsod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faynsod speaks Greek and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Faynsod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faynsod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faynsod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faynsod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.