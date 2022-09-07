See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD

Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Kedan works at Moshe Kedan MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kedan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moshe Kedan MD PA
    611 Druid Rd E Ste 306, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 441-3761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Gout Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Kedan came highly recommended and I am so happy I switched to him several years ago. He is the most thorough MD I have ever had. I read the reviews here, people complaining about unnecessary testing etc. People need to understand that the way Dr. Kedan cares for his patients is he likes to see them every six months. He alternates different tests twice a year and he uses those tests to analyze a person's health status, to find issues that need attention, to catch problems early that could grow into big, out of control problems later. He recommends supplements based on blood work as needed, and monitors changes over time. He may recommend surgery or further tests as needed. Twice a year you do two appointments, the first one is for ultra sounds, X-rays (if needed), lung capacity testing (all conveniently arranged in-house) and getting a blood test prescription. The second one, typically a week later is for EKG and meeting with the doctor one on one to go over all test results. He has
    Niki F. — Sep 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD
    About Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1831187640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kedan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kedan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kedan works at Moshe Kedan MD PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kedan’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

