Dr. Moshe Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
Dr. Moshe Levy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
If you have to see an oncologist, Dr. Levy is the one you want. He goes out of his way to explain everything and makes sure you do not leave with unanswered questions. He encourages communication between visits so that you aren’t left to worry about your health! BSW is fortunate to have him!
About Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hebrew
- 1518059807
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy speaks Hebrew.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.