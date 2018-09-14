Overview of Dr. Moshe Schlusselberg, MD

Dr. Moshe Schlusselberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodmere, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Schlusselberg works at FIVE TOWNS PEDIATRICS in Woodmere, NY with other offices in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.