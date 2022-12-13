Dr. Mossaab Shuraih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuraih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mossaab Shuraih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mossaab Shuraih, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shuraih works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Office7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 888-8271
-
2
Cardiology Associates of Corpus Christi1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 888-8271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuraih?
This is the third pacemaker Dr. Shuraih has done for me. As usual, all was well. He is a master at what he does.
About Dr. Mossaab Shuraih, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144318270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
