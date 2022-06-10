Overview of Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD

Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Hammoudi works at Centers For Family Health in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.