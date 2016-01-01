Overview of Dr. Mostafa Mazen, MB BCH

Dr. Mostafa Mazen, MB BCH is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia, MN.



Dr. Mazen works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.