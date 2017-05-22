Dr. Mostafa Sheta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mostafa Sheta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mostafa Sheta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sheta works at
Locations
Family Medical Center282 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 567-9002
Aultrucare LLC11500 S Eastern Ave Ste 150, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 567-9002
First Person Complete Care1200 S 4th St Ste 111, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 380-8118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
If you're looking for a doctor that truly cares youve come to the right place!! There are specific areas he covers at this office so call before you assume he can treat you. He's not a primary care doctor and so he does not take insurance he's a cash patient only due to the specifics he treats. He works in the day at the hospital so he's only open after 4pm but We always get a same day appointment. He said helped me and my husband tremendously and I cannot thank him enough for what he's done
About Dr. Mostafa Sheta, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- 1881761385
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheta accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheta works at
Dr. Sheta speaks Arabic and German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheta.
