Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Tabassomi works at LOS ROBLES HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center
    215 W Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-2727
  2. 2
    California Lung Institute
    23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 304, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 430-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2020
    The Nicest Dr. I've ever met Very thou. Couldn't ask for anything better He listens to what You have to say. the staff was very friendly also
    Bobbie — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD
    About Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1003042342
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • Kaiser Santa Clara
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabassomi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabassomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabassomi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabassomi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabassomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabassomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

