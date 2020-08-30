Overview

Dr. Mostafa Tabassomi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Tabassomi works at LOS ROBLES HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.