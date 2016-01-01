Overview of Dr. Motasem Al Maaieh, MD

Dr. Motasem Al Maaieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Al Maaieh works at UHealth Tower in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.