Overview of Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD

Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Al-Yacoub works at MOTASEM A AL YACOUB MD in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.