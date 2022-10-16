Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD
Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Al-Yacoub works at
Dr. Al-Yacoub's Office Locations
Motasem A Al Yacoub MD333 School St Ste 216, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Landmark Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's a very bright, compassionate man.
About Dr. Motasem Al-Yacoub, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Al-Yacoub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Yacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Yacoub speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Yacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Yacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Yacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.