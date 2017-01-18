Overview

Dr. Motaz Moussa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moussa works at Belpre Medical Campus in Belpre, OH with other offices in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.