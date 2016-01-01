Overview of Dr. Moti Salloum, MD

Dr. Moti Salloum, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Salloum works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.