Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Ghiba works at
Locations
-
1
Ridge Road Family Dentistry5752 Ridge Rd Ste 7, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (216) 200-4031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiba?
Dr. Ghiba cleaned up a mess left in my mouth when I foolishly went to a place famous for affordable dentures and implants. Thank heaven I found him! He spent a whole afternoon cleaning out the cheap bone grafts left by the other dentist, and didn’t finish until he had all eight implants seated the way he wanted them. He looks at your mouth as his canvas and the results you leave with are his signature. I will return in about three months to have my new full upper and lower implants installed, after everything heals up nicely. I have infinite confidence that I’m going to end up with the results I’d hoped for when I started this project, and I’ll owe it all to Dr. Ghiba Take my advice, skip anyplace who’s claim to fame is cheap, and go with quality - at a price that is absolutely worth a few extra dollars. You have to live with the results for the rest of your life.
About Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English, Arabic
- 1932184199
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiba accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiba works at
Dr. Ghiba speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.