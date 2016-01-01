Overview

Dr. Mouaz Al-Mallah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Al-Mallah works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.