Dr. Sbei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD
Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Sbei's Office Locations
Flint Neurological Centre PC5082 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-1335
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Sbei in 2016 while in the hospital. Doctors said my recovery was a miracle. He has been my doctor ever since. He’s impressive. Always listening, concerned, respectful and kind. I found him to be the same with other patients that I have been around. If he seems to be Stern - he is not - he’s putting all he has into figuring out how to help you the best. I have not been asked to give a review nor have I excepted funds for it. I say this because some professionals are purchasing reviews for higher ratings. Give him a chance to care for you. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
About Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sbei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sbei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbei has seen patients for Vertigo, Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sbei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sbei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sbei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.