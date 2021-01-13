Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD
Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Harb works at
Dr. Harb's Office Locations
Las Vegas Neuroscience and Pain Management Institute6276 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 364-9170
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took his time with me.
About Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1184615098
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Cabrini Medical Center
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harb has seen patients for Migraine, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.
