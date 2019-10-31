Dr. Khashab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD
Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Khashab works at
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 287-1960Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johns Hopkins Surgery Center Series10803 Falls Rd Ste 3100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mouen Khashab, Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy, is an excellent doctor and an absolute professional. Dr. Mouen came highly recommended from the Head of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Department at Johns Hopkins. He stood tall and even better than everything we have been told about him by other doctors. My son had a health scare. This is my down to earth honest opinion about Dr. Mouen. Dr. Mouen is extremely caring, loving, and compassionate. He does NOT rush his patients. He listens to you and your health complaints and concerns very carefully. He really spends more than adequate time with patients without rushing you. After the procedure, he sent me emails and also personally called me to make sure my son was perfectly OK. I can personally vouch that Dr. Mouen absolutely cares and is a well trained compassionate physician under the Johns Hopkins medical system. Any day at any time, I will trust mine and my family’s lives in the blessed hands of Dr. Mouen. Thanks.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679668909
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Khashab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khashab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khashab works at
Dr. Khashab has seen patients for Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khashab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khashab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khashab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khashab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khashab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.