Dr. Mouhamad Al-Sabbagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mouhamad Al-Sabbagh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Cleveland1017 S Travis Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327 Directions (281) 592-4025
M Radwan Al-sabbagh MD PA1140 Business Center Dr Ste 380, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 467-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr AlSabbagh a very Pleasant Friendly Person ..Professional in his Domain I had a colonoscopy & endoscopy procedures done by Him with NO adverse Reactions.. I Thank Him & his Professional Team .. I Recommend Dr M. Radwan AlSabbagh..
About Dr. Mouhamad Al-Sabbagh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mckeesport Hospital
- VA Med Center
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Sabbagh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Sabbagh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Sabbagh.
