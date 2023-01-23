Overview of Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD

Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Bazzi works at Progressive Oncology & Hematology in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.