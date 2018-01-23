Overview of Dr. Mouhamad Rihawi, MD

Dr. Mouhamad Rihawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Rihawi works at Great Lakes Internists, PC in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.