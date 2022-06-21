Dr. Lababidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mouhamed Lababidi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mouhamed Lababidi, MD
Dr. Mouhamed Lababidi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Urology Specialists1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 420, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 458-4245
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lababidi was my urologist for 20 years. I am so grateful for the care I received from him. He answered all my questions in plain English. He took the time to ensure that I understood it, too. He operated on me multiple times. Most importantly, he knew his limits. Once or twice, he directed me to experts at the Cleveland Clinic and at University Hospitals in Cleveland. The geniuses at the Clinic ended most of my KUB issues with a surgical solution that amazes my other doctors. He's a doctor that you can trust.
About Dr. Mouhamed Lababidi, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
