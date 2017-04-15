Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rihawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD
Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Edgerton Hospital And Health Services.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rihawi's Office Locations
- 1 3237 S 16th St Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 389-3060
-
2
Michael Katzoff MD Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 445, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 817-3680
- 3 2900 W Oklahoma Ave Ste 468, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Edgerton Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rihawi?
Dr Rihawi was on time and obviously reviewed my history prior to my appointment. He asked the right questions, was very observant and listened closely. He was caring and concerned. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972542348
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rihawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rihawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rihawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rihawi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rihawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rihawi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rihawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rihawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rihawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rihawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.