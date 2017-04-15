Overview of Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD

Dr. Mouhammed Rihawi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Edgerton Hospital And Health Services.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.