Dr. Mouhanad Ayach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouhanad Ayach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mouhanad Ayach, MD
Dr. Mouhanad Ayach, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Ayach works at
Dr. Ayach's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 522-4158
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St Ste 202, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 489-1132Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mouhanad Ayach, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1952563736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Baystate Medical Center
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- Ross University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayach accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayach works at
Dr. Ayach speaks Arabic.
Dr. Ayach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayach.
