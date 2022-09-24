Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Interventional Associates16392 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 703-9743
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Dr. Freih and the NP Shelby are great. They both take the time to explain conditions and treatment. Appointments are not rushed. The staff are awesome
About Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology fellow, at providence hospital and medical centers, Southfield, MI.
- Resident, Internal medicine program at providence hospital & medical centers, Southfield, MI.
- Intern, Transitional year program at providence hospital and medical centers, Southfield, MI.
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
