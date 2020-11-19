Overview

Dr. Mounzer Al Samman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Al Samman works at NorthBay Health Gastroenterology in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.