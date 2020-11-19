Dr. Mounzer Al Samman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Samman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mounzer Al Samman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mounzer Al Samman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Health Gastroenterology - Green Valley4520 Business Center Dr Ste 180, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mounzer Al Samman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700822160
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|University of California-Los Angeles
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Samman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Samman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Al Samman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Al Samman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Samman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Samman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al Samman speaks Arabic.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Samman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Samman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Samman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Samman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.