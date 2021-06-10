Overview of Dr. Mourad Abdelmessih, MD

Dr. Mourad Abdelmessih, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abdelmessih works at Mid Ohio Neurology in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.