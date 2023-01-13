Dr. Mourad Abouelleil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouelleil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mourad Abouelleil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mourad Abouelleil, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Steward Medical Group Inc8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-8080
Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PSJ7227 N Highway 1 Ste 220, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 637-7655
Steward Medical Group Inc1317 West Point Dr, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 636-2621
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Straight forward and on point.
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1225357973
Dr. Abouelleil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abouelleil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abouelleil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abouelleil has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abouelleil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abouelleil speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouelleil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouelleil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouelleil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouelleil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.