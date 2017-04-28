Overview

Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.



Dr. Shamonki works at Fertility & Surgical Associates in Encino, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.