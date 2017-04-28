Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamonki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD
Overview
Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.
Locations
Fertility & Surgical Associates5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 312, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 461-1610
FSAC Thousand Oaks325 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 778-1122
FSAC Santa Monica2428 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fortunate to have found one of the best doctors in this field who I can trust. Provided exceptional care. Is also genuine, kind, knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Dr. Mousa Shamonki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell
- University Vermont
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles
