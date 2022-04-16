Dr. Mousab Tabbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mousab Tabbaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mousab Tabbaa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Anesthesia Limited LLC850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 366-9444
-
2
Cleveland Clinic33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 204-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with UC almost thirteen years ago. I went to another “doctor” and she put me on the write treatment. I was hospitalized and almost died until Dr. Tabbaa walked in. He’s an incredible doctor and person. I wouldn’t here if it wasn’t for him. We even named our daughter after him. 12 years later and my husband started having symptoms. Dr. Tabbaa fit him in immediately and diagnosed him with UC. Rare but it happens. He started him on treatment and six months later, my husband is going to the bathroom half a dozen times instead of a couple dozen. Treatment takes time, but Dr. Tabbaa and Gabriella (the most amazing nurse practitioner). Trust Dr. Tabbaa with your life. He’s saved both of ours.
About Dr. Mousab Tabbaa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184642050
Education & Certifications
- Metro Genl Hospital
- Metro Genl Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
