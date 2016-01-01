Overview

Dr. Moussa Alhaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Alhaj works at Borst Medical Clinics in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.