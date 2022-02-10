Dr. Moussa Faminini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faminini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moussa Faminini, MD
Overview
Dr. Moussa Faminini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Faminini works at
Locations
Moussa Faminini MD Inc.16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 818, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 464-3034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Knowledgeable with the best bed side manners! Keep going to Him and recommending him to all By the way his staff is so friendly
About Dr. Moussa Faminini, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faminini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faminini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faminini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faminini speaks Arabic and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Faminini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faminini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faminini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faminini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.