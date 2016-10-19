Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshfegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD
Overview of Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD
Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Moshfegh works at
Dr. Moshfegh's Office Locations
Moussa Moshfegh MD Inc6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 404, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 933-3810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Surgeon Great staff
About Dr. Moussa Moshfegh, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moshfegh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moshfegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moshfegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moshfegh works at
Dr. Moshfegh speaks Arabic and Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshfegh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshfegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshfegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshfegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.