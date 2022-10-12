See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Webster, TX
Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rubin Bashir, MD
Dr. Rubin Bashir, MD
4.8 (282)
View Profile
Dr. Benoy Benny, MD
Dr. Benoy Benny, MD
4.3 (103)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Marks, MD
Dr. Kevin Marks, MD
4.4 (68)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
    500 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-5984
  2. 2
    Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic
    500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-1860
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Pain Management Center of Excellence
    600 N Kobayashi Ste 311, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-5984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Popliteal Entrapment Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?

    Oct 12, 2022
    I can not brag enough about this doctor. My husband has had pain for over 2 years, in the right gluteal area. Within 15 minutes of assessing him. Dr. Ahmed made a diagnosis. Performed a nerve block & my husband walked out of there, standing up straight & without his cane. I’m a retired RN of 40 yrs.+. I can honestly say this doctor is educated, gifted & is very personable.
    — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahmed to family and friends

    Dr. Ahmed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahmed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD.

    About Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073627683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Oregon Health and Science
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.