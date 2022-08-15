Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moustafa Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
William O. Miller M.d. P.A.804 Toll House Ave, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-7000
Metro Maryland Anesthesia LLC165 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 815-5140
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr. Ahmed's for several years, and I highly recommend this practice. Dr. Ahmed, his nurse practitioner Deborah, and his wonderful staff are always very professional, caring and efficient. They've always listened my concerns and I've never felt rushed. I recently moved to North Carolina and I still prefer to come here for my routine GI care.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1225182751
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.