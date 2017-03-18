Overview of Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD

Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road) in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.