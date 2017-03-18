Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD
Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road)373 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best.. Dr Ali has been my doctor for over 20 years. He team is top notch.
About Dr. Moustafa Ali, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124122270
Education & Certifications
- Wesson Womens Hosp
- Mc Ohio
- Kasr El Ainy Fac Med, Cairo U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
