Dr. Moustafa Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moustafa Hassan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Dulles24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 375, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-4854
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 304, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7642
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Gainesville7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 977-4852Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Leesburg44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 345, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4850
Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 258, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4853
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He's always friendly polite and doesn't rush. He fully explains everything and makes sure I don't have anything unanswered. He makes you feel comfortable
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Cairo University
