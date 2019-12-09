Overview

Dr. Moustafa Hassan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Dulles in Dulles, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Gainesville, VA, Leesburg, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.