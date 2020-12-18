Dr. Moustafa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moustafa Moustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moustafa Moustafa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3709 MAGNOLIA ST, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (201) 895-6000
Fresenius Medical Care Walterboro904 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 782-4113
Orangeburg Dialysis Clinic1184 Orangeburg Mall Cir, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Directions (803) 245-5505
Bamberg Dialysis Clinic2046 Main Hwy, Bamberg, SC 29003 Directions (803) 245-5505
- Regional Medical Center
Dr. Moustafa is a very methodical doctor. He ensures that all medical bases/conflicts/contributing factors are covered before giving a diagnosis. His delivery of services is superb. Very focused, professional and great bedside mannerism. Very thorough in his explanations, ensuring the patient understands. I would rate him as the best nephrologist in the Southeastern United States.
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1356431449
- Mc U Sc
- West Res Care Sys
- Franklin Square hospital Center
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Nephrology
