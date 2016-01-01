Dr. Sabri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moustafa Sabri, MD
Overview
Dr. Moustafa Sabri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Sabri works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Cardiology Ltd.1875 Dempster St Ste 555, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 674-2800
-
2
Advocate Medical Group Imaging Ballard Rd1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabri?
About Dr. Moustafa Sabri, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831112234
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabri works at
Dr. Sabri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabri speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.