Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Freehold, NJ
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD

Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Shafey works at COLTS NECK OBGYN in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shafey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centrastate Healthcare System
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 431-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2018
    I cannot over emphasize what a difference Dr. Shafey has made in my life and to my health. Dr. Shafey is one of the most genuinely compassionate individuals I have ever met and his interest and focus in my well-being has change my life. His knowledge in his field is unparalleled and though I have seen other fine doctors, Dr. Shafey has stood out far above all others. His concern and for me has made me feel like I am his only patient. He treats me like family. I am blessed to know him.
    Staci B. in Jackson, NJ — Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164574463
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Ill U Sch Med
    Internship
    • Alexandria U Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Alexandria U
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moustafa Shafey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafey has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

