Overview of Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD

Dr. Moutaa Benmaamer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TUNIS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Benmaamer works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.