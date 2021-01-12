See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville Hospitals

Dr. Al-Nabhan works at Louisville Lung Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    United Physicians LLC
    United Physicians LLC
1015 DUPONT RD, Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 883-0227
    Louisville Lung Care
    Louisville Lung Care
3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 2F, Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 883-0227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Al-Nabhan is a fabulous physician. He was able to diagnose and treat my lung condition when no one else could. I live a very healthy life because of the committment and care he gave to me. His bedside manner and attention to my needs was exceptional.
    Tricia Fox — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1205853900
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Louisville Hospitals
    SUNY at Buffalo
    State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moutaz Al-Nabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Al-Nabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Al-Nabhan works at Louisville Lung Care in Louisville, KY.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Nabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

