Dr. Asbahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Mowafak Asbahi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Asbahi works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Clinic PC18320 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 476-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Mowafak Asbahi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1295787687
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Asbahi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asbahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asbahi speaks Arabic.
