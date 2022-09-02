Dr. Moye Mathew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moye Mathew, DO
Dr. Moye Mathew, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AT Still University - Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (Kirksville, MO) and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Sunset Hills Adult Medicine3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 525-0490
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
I moved to St. Louis area a few months ago and had a lot of difficulty finding a doctor in a timely manner. The first one I found was unacceptable: non smiling, unfriendly, and seemed disinterested. I started looking for another. I just had my first visit to Dr. Mathew. He was very courteous, thorough, knowledgable, and paid attention to details. He answered all my questions, discussed options for treatment, asked for my input, etc. He spent plenty of time with me. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Moye Mathew, DO
- St. Lukes Hospital
- AT Still University - Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (Kirksville, MO)
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mathew using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.