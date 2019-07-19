Dr. Mozow Zuidema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuidema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mozow Zuidema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mozow Zuidema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Blessing Health Keokuk, Boone Hospital Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Northeast Regional Medical Center and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Zuidema works at
Locations
-
1
Missouri Heart Center1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 256-7700
-
2
Boone Hospital Center1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
-
3
University of Missouri Medical Center1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 884-2123Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Missouri Heart Macon-quest Diagnostics404 PROVIDENCE RD, Macon, MO 63552 Directions (573) 256-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Blessing Health Keokuk
- Boone Hospital Center
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuidema?
Dr. Zuidema was personable, prepared, and knowledgeable. She took time to hear my concerns and perceptions, and left me feeling that I was in good hands. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mozow Zuidema, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639376320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuidema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuidema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuidema works at
Dr. Zuidema has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuidema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuidema has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuidema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuidema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuidema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.