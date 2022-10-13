Dr. Mridasim Aguwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mridasim Aguwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mridasim Aguwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishkill, NY.
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CareMount Medical10 Cranberry Dr, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 Directions (845) 231-5600
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
poughkeepsie30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I always appreciate my yearly visits with De. Aguwa. She is friendly, interested, respectful, and competent.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Aguwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguwa has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguwa speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.